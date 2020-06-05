Border Patrol finds seven illegal aliens inside tractor trailer

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving over half a dozen illegal aliens.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when agents encountered a white tractor hauling a flatbed trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the sleeper compartment of the vehicle, they found seven illegal aliens hidden inside.

All of the individuals were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. from Mexico and Nicaragua.

The driver, a United States Citizen and the seven illegal aliens were taken into custody.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Border Patrol continues to prevent the flow of illegal immigration.