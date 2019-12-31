Border Patrol foil two drug smuggling attempts

Border Patrol agents foiled to drug smuggling attempts over the weekend.

The first incident happened on December 29th at around 1:50 p.m. when agents encountered a blue SUV at the checkpoint on Highway 16.

During the inspection, a canine alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics within the vehicle.

Agents referred the driver to secondary inspection and found six bundles of marijuana hidden in a suitcase and beverage cooler in the car.

Roughly 30 minutes later, a service canine alerted to the presence of narcotics on a white SUV.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found nine bundles of marijuana inside a suitcase and a duffle bag.

The drugs combined totaled 142.9 pounds and had an estimated street value of $114,288.

Agents arrested the drivers and passengers of both vehicles and turned the case over to the Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office for prosecution.