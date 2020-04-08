New Border Patrol protocols for health and safety

U.S. Border Patrol agents continue to secure the border during the pandemic, but officials assure that the agents' safety is always their top priority.

Officials with the Laredo sector of the U.S. Border Patrol says they are providing personal protective equipment to agents.

This includes face masks, rubber gloves, and hand sanitizer.



An extra procedure the agency is taking is sanitizing down every vehicle before and after every shift.



Currently Border Patrol is operating under title 42. This protocol allows a detained undocumented immigrant to be processed in the field and quickly sent back to the last country they entered the U.S. from, which is Mexico.

Agents will run biometrics if the undocumented immigrants do appear sick or are wanted by the law they do remain in custody.