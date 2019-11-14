Border Patrol officials see a drop in number of arrests

The federal government is rejoicing after October was a good month for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as they say the numbers of arrests went down.

It is now the fifth month in a row that U.S. Border Patrol has seen the number of border arrests significantly drop, which is a very good way to start their new fiscal year!

It's been a particularly tough couple of months for the men and women in blue and green after seeing a large influx at the border.

"I would say probably within our last 96 years that we've had in Border Patrol history has definitely been very trying for our agents on the ground,” said Border Patrol Law Enforcement Operations Division Chief, Brian Hastings.

However, according to Hastings, the tides are turning.

"October is the fifth consecutive month that we've seen a decline, that Border Patrol has seen a decline in overall apprehensions."

The numbers show that apprehensions have dropped 73% compared to May, a month on record for its highest arrests. Those numbers were around 132,000 compared to the more than 35,000 in October.

"Since Border Patrol has stopped releasing families on order of recognizance and been applying consequence tools that are available, no longer releasing families into the U.S., there's been a dramatic shift in the demographics that we have seen."

Being that October is the start of a new fiscal year, already BP agents are seeing a complete flip in the numbers of single adults to family units and unaccompanied children, also referred to as UAC’s.

"We've encountered only 35% families and UAC's and 65% single adults.”

If you break it further down, you'd see that over 22,000 single adults were taken in, over 2,000 unaccompanied children, and nearly 10,000 families united were arrested.

Hastings attributes these shifts to the consequences they've established, such as no longer releasing migrants into the U.S. and receiving help from Mexico, but he believes more needs to be done to keep these numbers where they're at.

"In our estimation, these are all short-term fixes to a long-term problem, as I've said and you've probably heard me say many times we do need a resolution to those legal loopholes. Because frankly, if some of the programs we have in place are challenged and we lose the ability to apply consequences, we're going to be right back in the same situation that we were in May and that is definitely not something any of us want to see."

Other positive trends Border Patrol is seeing includes a decrease in large groups of people trying to cross, which during the month of October, they only saw two of. Furthermore, the number of rescues was only 233 in October, compared to last year's 378.

Border Patrol is seeing a new trend in the arrests of a high number of Mexican nationals.

They currently lead the nationality that is deported, which is a shift of the Central American nationalities they saw in past years.