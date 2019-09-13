Border Patrol prevents marijuana smuggling attempt in Zapata

A marijuana smuggling attempt was prevented by the U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Zapata Station.

Agents patrolling by Falcon Lake on September 10 in Zapata, Texas noticed several boats boarding land.

Several subjects were seen loading bundles onto a pickup truck.

According to agents, the truck fled the scene as they arrived to the area.

Moments later, agents found the vehicle, which had collided with the carport of a residence.

The driver had fled the scene.

Border Patrol agents seized approximately 683.8 pounds of marijuana from the truck, valued over $546,608.

The truck was reported stolen out of Zapata, Texas and was turned over to the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office.

The marijuana will be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

To report suspicious activity such as drug and/or alien smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free telephone number at 1-800-343-1994.