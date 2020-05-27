Border Patrol recovers stolen vehicle during alleged smuggling attempt

Border Patrol agents recovered a stolen vehicle during an alleged human smuggling attempt earlier this week.

The incident happened on Monday, May 25th, when agents at the Cotulla Station encountered a Dodge pick up truck at a local ranch east of FM 1019 and FM 468.

When the driver of the vehicle saw the agents, he drove into several trees which is where several individuals got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Agents searched the area and found six illegal aliens who were determined to be from Mexico.

The subjects were placed under arrest and the stolen pick up truck was turned over to the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to remain vigilant as they strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration.