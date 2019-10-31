Border Patrol reports increase of apprehensions for 2019

It's been a busy year for our brave men and women protecting the border.

The surge of migrants had many of them working long hours, even risking their own lives.

KGNS sat down with the deputy chief of the Laredo Border Patrol sector to talk about the number of migrant apprehensions, rescues, and agents having been attacked in the line of duty.

“Increase in stash houses, 18 wheeler tractor loads of people, failure to yields,” said Joel Martinez, Deputy Chief of Border Patrol.

It has been a very busy year for the Laredo Border Patrol sector.

Just this year alone, there's been 89 stash house cases reported, an increase of 56% from last year.

There was also a significant increase of 41% of tractor trailer cases with undocumented immigrants from 2018, the total being 169.

There was an increase in tragic cases, as well.

“Laredo sector unfortunately led the nation in alien deaths,” Martinez said.

That number totaling 80 deaths, an increase of 10% from the year before.

But that wasn't all the agents were doing as deputy chief for the Laredo sector explains.

“So our agents were tied up at our stations caring for those people, feeding them and making sure they were healthy.”

However, some of those encounters with people trying to cross illegally has resulted in altercations.

“Anything from a fist fight to rock throwing, you name it. People try to do anything to get away from us. But we've also seen an increase in prosecutions, so when people do that they should know they will pay the price for it legally and we're going to prosecute to the full extent of the law.”

The number of agents has gone up drastically, just last year alone here in Laredo, 54 agents were attacked in the line of duty. That number has gone up this year to 72.

But there is a solution to stop with crisis, and it’s echoed not only with deputy chief Martinez but also with acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mark A. Morgan.

“The border fence, it's a package that comes with roads and all those things that come with the wall,” said Martinez.

And with under 2,000 agents on the land, water, and air in the Laredo sector.

Martinez says the agents are ready for any call.

“Whenever our agents come across anybody in trouble, we don't ask what citizenship they are. If someone is in trouble we'll be there to help them out.”

To see the complete list of numbers for the apprehensions in the Laredo area, you can head out to the KGNS website and click on the “extras” tab.