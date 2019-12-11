Border Patrol rescues 27 illegal aliens locked in cold trailer

U.S. Border Patrol agents prevented a human smuggling attempt and rescued several illegal aliens locked in a cold trailer at the Interstate 35 Border Patrol checkpoint.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on December 11, when a tractor-trailer hauling a white trailer approached the primary inspection lane of the checkpoint. During immigration inspection of the driver, agents received consent from the driver for a non-intrusive scan of the vehicle.

The scan revealed several individuals hidden in the trailer. Agents opened the sealed trailer and discovered 27 individuals concealed inside with no means to escape.

The cold trailer had an interior temperature of 30 degrees Fahrenheit. The individuals, 22 males and 5 females, were in the country illegally. They were from the countries of Guatemala, Ecuador, and Mexico.

The illegal aliens were all determined to be in good health and taken into custody along with the driver, a U.S. Citizen, to be processed accordingly.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” app or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.