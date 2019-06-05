Border Patrol searching for driver involved in human smuggling attempt

Border Patrol agents are on the lookout for a man who fled a checkpoint during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Monday, June 2nd at the I-35 checkpoint when agents referred a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

As agents were preparing for examination, the driver sped off and fled the checkpoint.

The driver drove on I-35 and eventually ended up stopping near mile marker 30 where he got out and ran into the brush.

Inside the trailer, agents found 52 subjects inside.

The man is described as six feet tall with a tattoo on his neck.

If you have any information on this man you are asked to call Border Patrol at 1-800-343-1994.