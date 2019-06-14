Border Patrol sees an increase in fraudulent family claims

When it comes to migrant family units making their way to the border, Laredo Border Patrol says there has been an increase in false claims.

In the last two weeks, the agency has reported on two incidents where smugglers paired adults with children that are not their own to gain entry into the country.

Chief Felix Chavez says it’s difficult for them to detain long term family units and say changes in the law need to be made in order to do it.

In the Laredo Sector, Chief Chavez says 90 percent of apprehensions continue to be single adults.