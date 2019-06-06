Border Patrol sees an increase in migrants crossing at southern border

Border Patrol officials encountered more than 144,000 undocumented immigrants at the southwest border during the month of May, the largest monthly total in 13 years.

More than a 132,000 were stopped while crossing the border illegally; the rest presented themselves at legal ports of entry, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

May marked the third month in a row that more than 100 immigrants were taken into custody at the border amid a surge of migrants heading north in large groups from the northern triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Officials say more than 19,000 immigrants are currently in CBP custody.

Nearly 1,000 Border Patrol officers have been moved from northern ports of entry, airports, sea ports and elsewhere along the southwest border to assist border agents in areas experiencing the highest influx of migrants.

Of the 132,000 who were caught entering the country illegally, more than 84,000 were traveling as a family unit, 36,000 were single adults and 11,000 were unaccompanied children.