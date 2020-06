Local Border Patrol agents keep a shipment of drugs from making it out onto the streets.

It happened Monday morning when agents got a tip of several people crossing the river with bundles in west Laredo.



When they showed up, the would-be smugglers dropped their loads at the riverbanks and swam back into Mexico.



It turns out there were eight bundles of marijuana weighing in at about 790 pounds.



They had an estimated value of about $630,000.