Border Patrol seizes almost 500 pounds of marijuana

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents confiscated several bundles of narcotics being brought into the country.

The incident occurred late in the evening on January 13th, when agents assigned to the Laredo North Station received a report of several individuals with bundles crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S.

The individuals had loaded the bundles into a waiting vehicle. Agents quickly intercepted the vehicle and seized seven bundles of marijuana.

The marijuana had a total weight of 493 pounds with an approximate street value of $394,416. The case was referred to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” app or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.