Border Patrol seizes bundles of marijuana near water treatment plant

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector prevented a load of narcotics from entering the United States.

The seizure happened on Wednesday, February 5th when agents at the north station received a report regarding people smuggling several bundles near the Rio Grande.

Agents arrived near the Jefferson Water Treatment Plant where they discovered several people drop the bundles and flee to Mexico.

Agents seized bundles of marijuana that weighed 236 pounds and had an estimated street value of $189,592.