Border Patrol agents find nearly 10 pounds of drugs on commercial bus

Border Patrol agents at the I-35 checkpoint prevented a load of drugs from making it into the interior of the U.S.

The bust happened on Wednesday morning when a commercial bus arrived at the checkpoint for inspection.

During the inspection, a canine alerted to a bag inside the bus that was filled with four bundles of cocaine.

The cocaine weighed a little under 10 pounds and had an estimated street value of $316,800.

None of the occupants claimed ownership of the bag.

Agents seized the drugs and it was turned over to the DEA.