Border Patrol shooting under investigation

Sunland Park, NM (CNN) - Authorities are looking into a deadly shooting involving Border Patrol agents in New Mexico.
Federal officials say the agents came under fire while investigating a suspected illegal border crossing near Sunland Park Monday morning.
One agent returned fire and allegedly struck a suspect who later died in the hospital.
Neither of the two agents were injured during the incident.
The incident involved a group of people who reportedly crossed the border, but only one suspect opened fire.
A number of law enforcement agencies are investigating, including the state police and the FBI.