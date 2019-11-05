Border Patrol shooting under investigation

Authorities are looking into a deadly shooting involving Border Patrol agents in New Mexico.

Federal officials say the agents came under fire while investigating a suspected illegal border crossing near Sunland Park Monday morning.

One agent returned fire and allegedly struck a suspect who later died in the hospital.

Neither of the two agents were injured during the incident.

The incident involved a group of people who reportedly crossed the border, but only one suspect opened fire.

A number of law enforcement agencies are investigating, including the state police and the FBI.