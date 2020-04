As a precautionary measure, a local Border Patrol station is adding more inspection areas.

According to a local spokesperson for the agency, due to COVID-19 the Laredo North Border Patrol Center will be adding more areas like tents outside the facility.

Members of the national guard were seen putting up the tents.

This is to ensure the safety of the federal agents.

The agency assures the public that despite the pandemic, they are working around the clock securing our borders.