Border Patrol stops two human smuggling attempts

Border Patrol agents stopped two separate human smuggling attempts over the weekend.

The first happened on Saturday when a K-9 alerted agents to a suspicious trailer. When they opened the locked trailer they found 17 undocumented people inside.



The second incident occurred during the mid-morning on Sunday.



During a non-intrusive scan of the vehicle, agents found 16 people inside the refrigerated trailer. All of the individuals were all from the country of Mexico.



The drivers and passengers were arrested.



None of the immigrants were hurt.