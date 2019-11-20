Border Patrol uncovers human smuggling attempt

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents encountered people being smuggled in the bed of a truck north of the city.

The event occurred late in the evening on Monday, November 18th when agents assigned to the Laredo North Station encountered a blue pickup truck exhibiting suspicious behavior on Interstate Highway 35.

Border Patrol agents continued to observe the vehicle as it traveled north along IH-35 and conducted an immigration stop near Mile Marker 24. When agents approached the pickup truck, they discovered eight individuals hidden under cardboard in the bed of the truck.

Record checks revealed the subjects to be illegally present in the United States and were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. The driver, a United States Citizen, along with the illegal aliens were placed under arrest pending investigation. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

