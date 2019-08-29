Border Region Behavioral Health Center hosting suicide awareness run

A local health center is inviting the community to be a hero and take part in an event that seeks to put an end to suicide.

According to the World Health Organization, roughly one million people die from suicide which is a rate of 16 people per 100,00 or one death in every 40 seconds.

Experts predict by 2020, the rate will increase to one in every 20 seconds.

In an effort to decrease those statistics the Border Region Behavioral Health Center is inviting the community to a fun run and walk that seeks to spread awareness on the subject.

Those who may be struggling with depression or know of someone who is going through a difficult time can head over to North Central Park next Saturday to get some exercise and enjoy the scenery.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 7th. Registration is at 7 a.m. and the run and walk will be at 8 a.m.

The registration fee will be $25 for adults and $15 for children.

For more information on the event, you can call 956-794-3130.

Experts say the only way to prevent suicide is to talk about it and help those who may be in need of assistance.