Border Region hosting Mental Health Awareness Fair

A local health agency is looking to help those who may be struggling with mental health issues.

File photo: Border Region Behavioral Health Center

The Border Region Behavioral Health Center is looking to host its 23rd annual Mental Health Awareness Symposium.

The Center is a pillar in our community that helps residents with various health-related issues they may experience at some point in their life.

This time around, Border Region is looking to cover mental health and substance abuse and how we can tackle the epidemic in our community.

Every year, health experts come together to address some of the various health issues such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, substance abuse, and or drug addiction.

Representatives will be on hand to discuss some of the various treatments and services available to those in need.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 23rd at the IBC Bank located at the 1200 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

For more information, you can call 794-3130.