Border Region hosting luncheon and fashion show

The Border Region Behavioral Health Center is looking to honor those who help us year-round with an extravagant event.

Border Region has been recognized as one of the only facilities that help those with mental health.

With Administrative Professionals Day taking place next week, the Border Region will be hosting a luncheon and fashion show.

The event will take place on April 24th at 11:30 a.m. over at the Laredo Country Club.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person.

For more information, you can call Laura Kim at 956-794-3130.