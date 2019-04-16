Border Smart program in the works for Webb County

A glimpse of a program called Border Smart could be coming to our area this fall.

According to the Webb County Sheriff's Office, they are working to get funding for a pilot program to show state officials how Border Smart could work in a few counties.

The program would utilize cameras, sensors, and drones to monitor the river's edge.

They are working to get partial funding by September, purchase equipment and show how Border Smart could work to encourage lawmakers to pass the 100 million dollar proposal.