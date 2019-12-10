Border crossing deaths increased from last year

It's a busy time for the Webb County Medical Examiner's Office as they see an increase in border crossing deaths.

Early on Tuesday, chief medical examiner Doctor Corinne Stern spoke to Kiwanis club members about what she sees on a daily basis.

During her speech she mentioned that this year her office saw 166 border crossing deaths, which is more than the 148 they saw last year.

More than 50 of the bodies, which is the majority, were recovered from Webb County.

Dr. Stern says these numbers can be due to a combination of things.

“Some of the families that have come up to claim asylum, we've seen this, and they're sent back to Mexico because they don't want to wait several months for their court date so they're trying to cross on their own or hire a coyote to come across. We've seen several people drown because of that."

She says across the board they've seen that the vast majority of the bodies recovered were Mexican nationals.

They expect more border crossing deaths before the year comes to an end.