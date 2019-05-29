Border hug between father and daughter goes viral

A Laredo High School graduate’s dedication to her father has gone viral after he was not able to see her walk the stage to receive her diploma on graduation night.

Just last week, Sarai Ruiz celebrated her accomplishment of graduating from Hector Garcia Early College High School; however, someone very important to her was missing from the crowd.

Unfortunately, her father was not able to attend the graduation ceremony because he couldn’t cross in the U.S.

When Ruiz was roughly four-years-old, her dad was deported, so her mother decided to move to Laredo from Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Ruiz says, "It's hard to wake up early, like at five a.m. just so you can cross and go to school, and then cross back in the afternoon."

Her diploma was the end result of her hard work and dedication. Right after she graduated, she decided to see her dad at the bridge.

Ruiz wanted to share the experience so she decided to get her cousin to capture the moment and upload it online.

The video was posted on Facebook and immediately went viral.

Some even reached out to Ruiz to share some of their experiences.

Besides a hug on the bridge, her father shared something more with her that night, the love of a father and daughter that knows no borders.

Ruiz says "He said that nobody could ever separate us, that only God could separate us. That will forever be engraved in my mind."

The video on Facebook has been shared 24,000 times and has reached more than 2.3 million views.

Ruiz will attend the University of Texas at Austin to study psychology and government.

She plans on studying law so she can become an immigration attorney.