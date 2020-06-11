Border leaders ask White House to open borders

A letter written by border leaders was sent to the White House urging non-essential travel between U.S. and Mexico to resume.

In the letter, IBC Bank chairman and CEO Dennis Nixon, Texas Border Coalition chairman Eddie Trevino Jr., Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela, and Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz ask Chad Wolf, the acting department of Homeland Security Secretary, to allow the current travel restrictions to expire on or before June 22nd.



The letter describes how devastating the restrictions have been to small and medium sized businesses along the U.S. and Mexico border.



They say these businesses make up most of the retail, medical, and tourism industries while Mexican shoppers represent over 50 percent of all retail sales in most Texas border communities.



The group also outlines the detrimental impact the closure has had on budgets of both municipalities and counties that rely heavily on crossing tolls and sales tax revenues.



Meanwhile, this Monday the Borderplex Alliance will host the 2020 Border Summit with political, business, and civic leaders that will further discuss the travel restrictions.