Border officials see an increase in gang member apprehensions

Customs and Border Protection agents report an uptick in the number of gang members trying to make it across our border.

File photo: Gang member arrest

This year alone, the number of apprehensions is more than forty.

Agents say the gang members are usually found along the riverbanks trying to make their way into the country.

Many of them serve as scouts and drug traffickers for gangs trying to get their foot in the door and set up shop in our country.

Border Patrol agents say gang members prefer Laredo to the Valley.

Deputy Chief Joel Martinez they prefer Laredo because there is less traffic than in the Rio Grande Valley, so they are able to hideout and walk in the brush.

This week they also found two different cases of migrants trying to pass off as family units.

The numbers for that are above 3,000 around the whole country.