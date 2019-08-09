Boston Family lends helping hand to local shelter

An organization that has been on the front lines of the immigration problem gets some unexpected help from some good Samaritans.

The Edwards Family who is from Boston, Massachusetts chose the Holding Institute as the recipient of one of their charitable projects.

The family worked with holding representatives to bring extra food, clothing, shoes, hygiene products and even help build a playground.

Family members say they do these types of projects every couple of years.

They say they look for a need around the world that is concerning to them and then they take action by raising the money to fund the project and work to make it come to fruition.

Liz Edwards says there is so much suffering in the world, but there is also good and because of these types of projects they have been able to see the good and stand next to it.

The Edwards' also did a similar project at a refugee camp in Greece earlier this year, as well as helping to build a school in Ecuador.

The family will be in Laredo for another week finishing the project at the Holding Institute.