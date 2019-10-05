Botham Jean’s neighbor, who testified at Guyger’s trial, gunned down in Dallas

Joshua Brown, the neighbor of Botham Jean who testified for prosecutors at Amber Guyger’s trial, was shot and killed Friday evening at a Dallas apartment complex.

According to The Dallas Morning News, police found Brown on the ground near Dallas’ medical district after witnesses flagged officers down.

The 28-year-old suffered several gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he passed away.

Investigators don’t have a description of a suspect, but witnesses told them they saw a silver four-door car rushing out of the parking lot.

Brown lived across the hall from Jean, who was shot and killed by Guyger in September 2018.

Jason Hermus, the lead prosecutor in the case against Guyger, said Brown stood up when other’s wouldn’t say what they knew.

"He bravely came forward to testify when others wouldn’t, " Hermus told local media. “If we had more people like him, we would have a better world.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.