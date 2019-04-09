Brutal bouncer attack caught on camera

A man accused of attacking a bouncer is facing more charges on a different case.

KGNS News obtained video to show just how brutal the attack on the victim was.

Video shows the attack that happened last week at a club located on Houston Street.

The victim, Matthew Descovia says he suffered fractures on his face.

In a statement, he says, “The compassion and love of you speeds up my recovery process.”

One of the assailants, Marco Antonio Fuentes Jr. was charged with assault and later was charged for human smuggling in a separate case.

The Department of Homeland Security is handling the investigation on that case.