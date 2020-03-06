Bowling for Beethoven

The group behind the local classical music scene is hosting a fundraising event for bowlers who have spare time.

Bowl-a-thons have been proven to be successful for organizations looking to raise money for any cause.

Whether they are bowling for soup, dogs or funds, many love to come out with a group of people for a good time.

This time around, the Laredo Philharmonic is inviting the community to Bowl for Beethoven next Thursday.

The group is looking to host an upcoming Beethoven concert; however, they need a little help with funds in order to bring it to life.

Participants will get a chance to win door prizes of all kinds.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 12th at 6 p.m. at Jett Bowl North.