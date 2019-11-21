Bowling for foster youth

An organization that helps children who are in the foster care system is inviting the community to a fundraising event.

File photo: Jett Bowl North

Voz de Niños is a nonprofit organization that gives children a voice through court-appointed special advocates.

The organization trains multiple community members to be there for children who have been neglected or abused.

Their mission is to watch over these kids to make sure they are taken care of and that they don’t fall into the cracks.

In order to continue its mission, the organization is looking to host a bowl-a-thon where community members can give back one pin at a time.

The event will take place on December 1st at Jett Bowl North at 12 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go to court-appointed special advocate volunteers and foster youth in Webb County.

For more information you can call 956-727-8691.