Boy, 13, raped and left naked in park, family says. Police haven't identified a suspect.

Police are searching for a man who family members say raped a teenager and left him naked in a park.

The family of the 13-year-old is surprised the boy survived at all.

The boy was hospitalized for two days and beaten, they say, with fists and a stick.

Family told KPRC that the boy had skipped school on Monday and was near the apartment complex where he lived when a man in his 20s approached him, trying to get the teen to smoke and drink with him.

The last thing the teen remembers, they said, is the attacker taking his phone and grabbing a stick to hit him.

When the boy woke up naked, family says he realized he had been sexually assaulted and robbed.

The boy's uncle helped police search for evidence, including his nephew's clothes.

"I can't believe that the cops didn't find them. I saw them. I stand over here and I found the clothes," the uncle said.

The trail near Tidwell Park is popular with kids, even small children, neighbors say.

The victim’s mom said her son remembers his attacker perfectly, and they’re afraid if the man isn't caught, he’ll hurt someone else.

"I want them to catch him. I want him to pay, and I want there to be no more victims,” she said.

According to police, the incident is classified as a possible sexual assault, not a kidnapping.

They have not identified a suspect.

According to the KPRC report, it's unclear if investigators performed a rape kit in this case.

