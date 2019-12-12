Boy, 2, fatally struck by train after falling off NY subway platform onto tracks

An investigation is underway after police say a 2-year-old boy died when he fell onto the New York subway tracks and got pinned underneath a train.

The 2-year-old boy got separated from his mother at the Fulton Street station, fell off the platform and was struck by a train. (Source: WPIX/Tribune/CNN)

The 2-year-old got separated from his mother just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Fulton Street station, according to NYC Transit President Andy Byford.

Police say, while walking to the subway, the boy’s mother had her hands full with shopping bags, WCBS reports. The toddler ran ahead of her.

His foot slipped off the platform, and he fell, just as a train was pulling in.

A witness described a valiant effort by dozens of people to push the train off the pinned toddler. Authorities ultimately had to use airbags to lift it, according to WCBS.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This is clearly a horrible event for all involved. Our hearts go out to the mom of the little boy involved [and] to the MTA personnel involved, particularly the train crew for whom this was absolutely traumatic,” Byford said. “It breaks my heart. It breaks all of our hearts that this incident has happened."

The train’s conductor and motorman were taken to the hospital to be checked for trauma.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WPIX via CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.