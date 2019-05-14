Boy, 4, called 911 after he and 6 other children left in hot car, Md. deputies say

Investigators say seven toddlers between the ages of 2 and 4 were left alone in a car with the windows rolled up and the motor not running in the parking lot of a Maryland mall.

A 4-year-old boy called 911 on Friday to report that he and six other children had been left in a car in the parking lot of the St. Charles Towne Centre in Waldorf, Md. He told authorities that the children were hot and didn't know where they were.

Deputies traced the call to the shopping center, where they found the kids sweaty and scared but otherwise OK. They say the car doors were unlocked, and just one car seat was inside.

“As a mother, it is deeply upsetting, and for anybody listening to this story, it’s upsetting. But I’m just very glad that the officers were able to locate the children as quickly as they did, especially with the help of the 911 call taker," said Diane Richardson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the driver arrived about 10 minutes later, having already been gone for about 20 minutes. She identified herself as the mother of two of the children and said she was babysitting the others.

The mother reportedly would not explain what she had been doing or why she left the children inside the car. According to authorities, she told the kids not to leave.

The mother was charged with confinement of children inside a motor vehicle and could be facing additional charges.

Child Protective Services was also called.

