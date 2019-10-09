Boy, 4, dangles by head from fourth-floor window

Firefighters in China rescued a 4-year-old boy who dangled by his head from a window’s guard rail.

According to Chinese state media CCTV, the child climbed out of the fourth-floor window and fell, leaving his head stuck in between the security bars.

The boy's grandfather, who was sleeping, heard him crying and called firefighters for help.

Firefighters put a security rope around the boy's chest while they worked to free him from the rail.

Neighbors held a blanket underneath the child just in case he fell, but the crew managed to pry the bars apart and pull him back to safety.

His condition remains unknown.

