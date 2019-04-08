Boy Scouts of America and IBC to host annual scout dinner

The Boy Scouts of America and IBC are coming together to host their annual scouting dinner.

Each year the organization holds the event to recognize leading figures with the Eagle Spirit Award.

The individuals who are recognized are those who go above and beyond in the scouting community and those who contributed to the Laredo community as a whole.

This year's honorees include the late Randy Blair along with his wife Nancy, George Arciba, and Carol Summers.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 11th at 6 p.m. at the IBC Annex Building located at 2418 Jacaman Road.

For more information, you can call 956-333-5096.