Boy accidentally shot by babysitter who was taking pictures with gun

A ten-year-old boy is recovering in a Texas hospital after he was allegedly accidentally shot by his babysitter.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a Houston area apartment.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old relative was watching the child, when she found the gun.

Thinking that it was unloaded, the woman started posing and taking pictures with it which is when the gun went off, hitting the boy in the stomach.

The sheriff’s office says the boy is now in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

