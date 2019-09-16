Boy shot in drive-by shooting

A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting.

Source: CNN News source

The boy was walking alongside his wheelchair bound mother when a bullet hit his leg, at approximately 7 p.m., Sunday in southeast Houston.

Police believe that the shooter was targeting someone else when a stray bullet hit the young boy.

The boy is in stable condition, however police are not sure if anyone else was injured by the shooter.

There is not any information about the car or possible suspects.

Houston police are asking anybody who may have any information leading to the shooter to come forward.