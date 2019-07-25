Boy takes a ride on airport conveyor belt

Surveillance video from an airport in Atlanta, Georgia shows the moments a two-year-old boy decided to take a ride on an airport luggage conveyor belt.

Police say the boy’s mother was printing their boarding passes when she lost track of her son.

That’s when the boy disappeared, went behind a ticket counter and ended up in a TSA bag room.

TSA agents grabbed the boy and immediately called the police.

While he was riding on the conveyor belt, he sustained a fractured hand.

Atlanta fire crews rendered aid and took him to the hospital.

The boy’s mother is thankful he’s in good health.