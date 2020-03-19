Boys & Girls Club experiencing "March Sadness" during COVID-19 outbreak

On average, the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo oversees more than 10,000 kids through four different sports.

Some of the spots start in November with volleyball and flag football but during the week of Spring Break, the basketball season would be wrapping up its regular season and starting playoffs.

The Boys and Girls Club had 488 teams signed up with just under 6,000 kids playing this season.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo, just like the rest of the world is facing unprecedented times and was forced to put their season on hold.

Hector J. Noyola says in all his 48 years of being an executive director for the organization this is the first time they have had to postpone or cancel any sport.

Noyola says instead of March Madness at the clubs, they are having “March Sadness”; however, during this time they are sanitizing and disinfecting all of their facilities.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Laredo have one of the largest bodies of participants just alone in their sports recreation league.

As for when things will go back to normal, the executive director is optimistic about beating COVID-19.

In the meantime, everything is put on hold with the city mandating a two-week period in which you stay home except for essential needs.

There are no gatherings allowed to exceed ten or more people.