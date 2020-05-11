Boys & Girls Club offering backpacks filled with food and activities

The Boys and Girls Club of Laredo is providing meals and educational activities for young people during the pandemic.

The organization is offering online learning through social media platforms such as music lessons through Zoom.

Aside from that, they are also providing weekend Grab-n-Go backpacks filled with food and educational activities.

So far they have engaged in over 120 hours of online activity and have delivered over 200 bags to families.

