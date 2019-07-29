Boys of summer here to stay!

It looks like the boys of Summer are in Laredo and they won't be leaving anytime soon!

After a week of pleasant summer weather in the 90s, we are back to square one with our triple-digit temperatures.

On Monday, we will start off once again with high humidity with temperatures in the high 70s and make our way up to triple digits by the afternoon.

This same weather pattern will continue throughout the week, but on the plus side, July is almost over which means we have about a month and a half left of summer.

Until then, crank up the AC, chill in the pool and try to stay cool until then.