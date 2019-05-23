Brawl breaks out at Dairy Queen restaurant

A brawl at a Florida dairy queen ends with a manager under attack after allegedly throwing grease on an employee.

Homestead Police, released surveillance video showing the attack on Belinda Ahwach on Tuesday after, investigators say, she threw -hot grease- at an employee.

It all started when that worker called her mother to complain about her manager, Ahwach.

The employee’s mother Alicia Hodge showed up and allegedly started arguing with Ahwach which is when the mother hit the manager.

Ahwach then grabbed a pan of hot grease from the kitchen and threw it at the employee who was outside.

Ahwach is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Hodge, her daughter, and a relative are all charged with simple battery.