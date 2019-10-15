Brawl breaks out at Texas convenience store over cough

Authorities in Houston are investigating a brawl at a convenience store that allegedly started over a cough.

The incident happened on Friday at a Valero gas station in Houston when a 24-year-old Ashely sat next to a man and a woman and started to cough.

The woman then yelled at Ashley for coughing next to her.

Ashley then asked the manager to tell the couple to leave.

The woman is then seen on camera attacking Ashley, grabbing her by the hair and yanking her down to the ground.

She continues to punch, kick and grab her purse and her belongings.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Police are still searching for the alleged attacker.