"Bread of the dead" decorates Day of the Dead altars

A Mexican tradition that honors the dead with colorful candles, flowers, and food is just a few hours away.

Bakeries around town are busy at work for Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Families around town and even local organizations have worked on alters decorated with sugar skulls, pictures of past loved ones, and of course food.

Places like Cakeland have been working on orders for "pan de muerto," or "bread of the dead,” a typical offering placed on alters for the celebration.

“We make ‘pan de muerto’ pretty much for two weeks, but it's truly celebrated tomorrow,” said Amanda Montoya from Cakeland. “There's different types, one signifies the skull. It looks like a ‘calavera’ would look like and the other one has different ‘bones’”.

But as years go by, so has the style of some of the breads. Customers now opt to stuff them with flavors and creams like Nutella and fruits.