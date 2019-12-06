Break the Ice at the Sames Auto Arena!

Although Laredo may not be the best place to build a snowman or find a winter wonderland, there are still other ways to get into the holiday season.

The Sames Auto Arena has decided to open the doors to its ice rink and allow the public to skate for a small fee.

Residents of all ages can rent a pair of skates or bring their own and skate circles around the ice rink.

The ice rink will be open to the public from now until December 29th.

The cost is $10 for those who rent skates and $7 for those who bring their own skates.

For more information on the session times you can call 956-791-9192.