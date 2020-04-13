Breezy like Monday morning!

We are waking up to nice and breezy conditions in the 50s.

After a hot and warm weekend, a nice cold front came into South Texas giving us a high of 76 degrees by the afternoon.

These cooler conditions are going to continue to stick around for the remainder of the week.

On Tuesday we will start in the 50s as well as see a high of 75 degrees.

Then on Wednesday, we are expecting a high of 69 degrees.

On Thursday we start to warm up to a high of 79 degrees.

And by Friday we are back to 83 and 88 on Saturday, so let's enjoy this nice cool weather while we have a chance!