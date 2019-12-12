Breezy winter days

After a couple of brisk days, it looks like we are going to be bouncing back to our normal south Texas temperatures.

On Thursday we will start out in the low 40s but we will quickly warm up to the mid-60s making for a bright and sunny afternoon.

As we head into Friday, we will see another night in the 40s but see highs in the 70s.

By the weekend we are looking at warmer days with temperatures in the low 80s.

Although we are technically not in the winter season, this is still pretty warm for us this time of year, especially compared to other cities up north.

Hopefully, we will start to see some changes by next week.