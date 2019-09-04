Bridal Expo taking place this weekend

If you are looking to walk the aisle or celebrate a very special occasion but don’t know where to start, an upcoming event is showcasing some of the latest fashion trends.

This weekend, the Bridal Expo will take place where some of the most innovative vendors will be on hand to help brides to be plan their dream wedding to the fullest.

Some of the most exquisite dresses and tuxedos will be on display for those who are looking to plan that special event in the near future.

The event will take place at Altezza Events located at 5430 Riverside Dr. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.